ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stake Increased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,539 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of ANSYS worth $15,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,063,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,761,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 119,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,431,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,808,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.26, for a total transaction of $773,202.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,386.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,214 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,957 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS traded down $21.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $213.53. 70,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,478. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.25 and a 1-year high of $299.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $269.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.94.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $492.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.59 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 15.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $295.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.11.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

