AON (NYSE:AON) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AON (NYSE:AON) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $219.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AON. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair raised shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of AON from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.56.

NYSE AON traded down $6.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,382,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,854. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. AON has a 52 week low of $154.51 and a 52 week high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AON will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AON news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $550,294.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,571 shares in the company, valued at $51,562,882.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AON by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 18,038 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth $597,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AON by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

