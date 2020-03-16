Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC cut its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,376 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in AON by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,541,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,706,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in AON by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,513,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,601,000 after acquiring an additional 47,573 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in AON by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,786,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in AON by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,437,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,356,000 after purchasing an additional 342,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,126,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,626,000 after purchasing an additional 28,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $550,294.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,562,882.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON traded down $6.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.53. 3,382,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. Aon PLC has a one year low of $154.51 and a one year high of $238.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AON from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.56.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

