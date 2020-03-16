Apex (CPX) Trading Down 32.9% Over Last 7 Days

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Apex token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, LBank, Bitbns and Bit-Z. Over the last week, Apex has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar. Apex has a market cap of $489,635.64 and $20,857.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apex alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00026017 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00004126 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005608 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Token Profile

Apex (CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. The official website for Apex is apex.chinapex.com. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Bit-Z and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.