APIX (APIX) Price Reaches $0.0384 on Top Exchanges

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One APIX token can now be bought for about $0.0384 or 0.00000757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APIX has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $466.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, APIX has traded down 29% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.27 or 0.02229942 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00190216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00034485 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00036517 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00106817 BTC.

APIX Token Profile

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,741,257 tokens. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform.

APIX Token Trading

APIX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars.

