Apollo Currency (APL) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 33.4% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, IDAX and CoinBene. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $8.11 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006270 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00008862 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000029 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, BitMart and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

