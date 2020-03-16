Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $25.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Apollo Medical an industry rank of 108 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

AMEH has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub lowered Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Apollo Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of AMEH stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,530. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of -0.64. Apollo Medical has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $23.26.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $178.75 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 2.52%.

In related news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $275,250.00. 11.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMEH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 10.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Medical (AMEH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.