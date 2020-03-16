Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Short Interest Up 5.8% in February

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 871,200 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the February 13th total of 823,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIT. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

NYSE AIT opened at $44.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.29. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $833.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.02%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

