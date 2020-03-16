APR Coin (APR) Trading 63.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded down 17.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last week, APR Coin has traded down 63.3% against the US dollar. One APR Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, TOPBTC, CoinExchange and BiteBTC. APR Coin has a market cap of $19,774.75 and $36.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

inSure (SURE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00615130 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00015115 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020188 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000552 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR Coin (CRYPTO:APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 11,704,006 coins. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling APR Coin

APR Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, TOPBTC, BiteBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

