Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,111,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,124 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.18% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $561,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 1,242.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Daniels Midland stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.68. 5,684,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,592,551. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.32. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.13%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,641.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 203,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,352. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco J. Sanchez bought 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,621.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,471.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADM. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

