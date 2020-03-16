Ardor Price Reaches $0.0286 (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0286 or 0.00000563 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Poloniex and Bittrex. During the last week, Ardor has traded 38.7% lower against the dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $28.57 million and $1.35 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006160 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008837 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000031 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange, Binance, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

