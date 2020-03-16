Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Director Steven B. Mckeever Purchases 3,375 Shares

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,173.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ARCC traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.37. 9,653,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,275,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.67. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.57.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.39 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 51.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

ARCC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 130,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 770.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 39,933 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 389,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 28,954 shares during the period. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

