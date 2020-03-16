Argus Trading Down 52.6% This Week (ARGUS)

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded 36.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Argus has a market capitalization of $289.81 and approximately $16.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Argus has traded 52.6% lower against the US dollar. One Argus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00033633 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00106418 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000844 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,095.95 or 1.00271351 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00082980 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000832 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000382 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About Argus

Argus (CRYPTO:ARGUS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2017. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin. Argus’ official website is www.argusnetwork.co.

Buying and Selling Argus

Argus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argus using one of the exchanges listed above.

