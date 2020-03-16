Ariel Investments LLC Has $110.54 Million Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Ariel Investments LLC lessened its position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,803,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the period. CBRE Group accounts for about 1.4% of Ariel Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 0.54% of CBRE Group worth $110,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 454.1% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 604.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James cut CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $46.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.95 and a 200-day moving average of $56.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CBRE Group Inc has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

