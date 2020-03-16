Ariel Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ariel Investments LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,299 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $33,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,120,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,041,000 after purchasing an additional 29,410 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 54,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

VEA opened at $33.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.32. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.97 and a 1-year high of $44.67.

