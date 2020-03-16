Ariel Investments LLC Sells 157,849 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Ariel Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 308,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 157,849 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $17,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 626.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812,651 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,357,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,192 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 93,800.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,466,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,141 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,350,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,471,000 after purchasing an additional 829,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 10,281.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,274 shares in the last quarter. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BX opened at $46.72 on Monday. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.31.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. This is a boost from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 105.63%.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 327,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $8,449,704.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Argus increased their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.60.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

