Arion (ARION) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Arion coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Arion has traded 73.8% lower against the US dollar. Arion has a total market capitalization of $8,521.74 and approximately $85.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.45 or 0.02208002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00190888 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00034313 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00036413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00106640 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 12,078,328 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

