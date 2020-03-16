Ark (ARK) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00002172 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptomate, OKEx and Cryptopia. Ark has a market capitalization of $13.14 million and $533,604.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 42% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00037218 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000142 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 62.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 148,133,376 coins and its circulating supply is 118,819,114 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Cryptomate, Upbit, COSS, Binance, Livecoin, Bit-Z, OKEx and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

