Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €8.97 ($10.43).

AT1 has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.70 ($11.28) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nord/LB set a €8.40 ($9.77) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.77) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.65) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Shares of Aroundtown stock opened at €5.44 ($6.32) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.36. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €6.07 ($7.06) and a fifty-two week high of €8.88 ($10.33). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €7.75. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion and a PE ratio of 4.29.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.