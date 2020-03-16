ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.37% of ASGN worth $14,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASGN. FMR LLC raised its stake in ASGN by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,939,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,653,000 after buying an additional 939,595 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of ASGN by 32.7% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 955,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,057,000 after purchasing an additional 235,247 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the fourth quarter worth about $14,994,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of ASGN by 286.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 203,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 150,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of ASGN by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 342,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,752,000 after purchasing an additional 145,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASGN traded down $7.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.54. 478,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,301. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. ASGN Inc has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $72.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.12.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ASGN Inc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ASGN from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet cut ASGN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASGN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

