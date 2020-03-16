Ashland Global Holdings Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) – Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Ashland Global in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.68 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

ASH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

ASH opened at $53.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.15. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $48.90 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth $3,104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter worth $4,708,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 1,071.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,852,000 after acquiring an additional 342,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Ashland Global news, CEO Guillermo Novo bought 12,900 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,584.00. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

