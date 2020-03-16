Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $112.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.86.

Shares of AZPN stock traded down $7.73 on Monday, reaching $88.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $142.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.25 and its 200 day moving average is $122.16.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $124.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.46 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 63.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $221,321.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,151.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Aspen Technology by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

