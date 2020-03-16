ATC Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.18 Million (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded down 37.2% against the dollar. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $7,281.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00669517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00017735 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00011874 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000762 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 378,960,072 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial.

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.