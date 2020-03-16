Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau Purchases 2,000 Shares

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $13,980.00.

ATNX traded down $1.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,934. Athenex Inc has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $21.11. The stock has a market cap of $620.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 86.32% and a negative net margin of 122.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Athenex Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,517 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Athenex by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,055,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,838,000 after purchasing an additional 453,654 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 202,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 60,032 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athenex during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Athenex by 694.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Athenex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Athenex in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

