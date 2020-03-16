AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,650 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in AT&T by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 325,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after buying an additional 69,486 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 405,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,353,000 after acquiring an additional 676,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 343,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.81. 58,740,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,843,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.03.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

