Audioeye (AEYE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Audioeye to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter.

Shares of AEYE opened at $3.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.35. Audioeye has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEYE. ValuEngine upgraded Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Audioeye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on shares of Audioeye in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Audioeye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

