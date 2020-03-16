Augur Market Cap Reaches $75.91 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last seven days, Augur has traded down 43.4% against the dollar. One Augur token can currently be bought for approximately $6.90 or 0.00135500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Koinex, Mercatox and BX Thailand. Augur has a market capitalization of $75.91 million and approximately $26.99 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.45 or 0.02208002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00190888 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00034313 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00036413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00106640 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Gatecoin, Bitsane, Bittrex, Crex24, Koinex, Zebpay, Ethfinex, LATOKEN, HitBTC, BitBay, AirSwap, Poloniex, Upbit, Cryptopia, IDEX, Gate.io, Bithumb, Kraken, BX Thailand, Liqui, Mercatox, Cobinhood, Binance, DragonEX, GOPAX, Livecoin, Bitbns, CoinTiger and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

