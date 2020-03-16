Auroracoin Price Down 43.8% This Week (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Auroracoin has a total market cap of $801,284.91 and $101.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auroracoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000965 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, ISX and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded 43.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00033691 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00120127 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000869 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,865.63 or 1.05984694 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00080721 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000877 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000382 BTC.

DFSCoin (DFS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000810 BTC.

About Auroracoin

Auroracoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is.

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, ISX, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

