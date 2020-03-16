Autonio (NIO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $183.00

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Autonio token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Mercatox. Autonio has a market cap of $71,253.83 and $183.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded 53.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.45 or 0.02208002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00190888 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00034313 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00036413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00106640 BTC.

Autonio Token Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. Autonio’s official website is auton.io. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

