AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of AutoZone worth $19,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in AutoZone by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,008,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,211.00 to $1,091.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price (up from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price (down from $1,345.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,236.47.

AZO stock opened at $1,012.73 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $938.28 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,066.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,127.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.58.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

