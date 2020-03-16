Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.01 on Monday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.11% and a negative return on equity of 608.01%. The company had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $494,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,344,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

