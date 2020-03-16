Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $11.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Avenue Therapeutics an industry rank of 60 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

ATXI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

ATXI traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,816. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37. Avenue Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $11.47. The company has a market cap of $120.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.08.

In other Avenue Therapeutics news, Director Neil Herskowitz bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $89,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 15,100 shares of company stock worth $132,241 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.