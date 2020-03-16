Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Major Shareholder Acquires $52,583.55 in Stock

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc purchased 20,621 shares of Aware stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $52,583.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ronin Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 12th, Ronin Capital, Llc purchased 14,000 shares of Aware stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AWRE traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 55,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,657. Aware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.08.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 68.33%. The company had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Aware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut Aware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Aware Company Profile

Aware, Inc provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK – Inquire, biometric services platform – BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform – Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data.

