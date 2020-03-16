Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) – William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair analyst M. Minter forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.31 EPS.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AXSM. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $139.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.11.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $61.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $109.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 3.26.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.23).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after buying an additional 78,209 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.