B. Riley Comments on Colony Credit Real Estate Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CLNC)

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Colony Credit Real Estate in a report released on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:CLNC opened at $7.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $940.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.40. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $16.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average is $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.50 million. Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 424.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLNC. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 630.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 100,809 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.95%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

