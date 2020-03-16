B. Riley Comments on Guess?, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Guess? in a research report issued on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.36. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Guess?’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Guess? from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Guess? in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Cowen raised Guess? from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of GES stock opened at $9.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.08. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.93 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Guess? during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? during the third quarter valued at $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

