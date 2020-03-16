BaaSid Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 16th. Over the last seven days, BaaSid has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BaaSid has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $38,804.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BaaSid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BaaSid Token Profile

BaaSid’s genesis date was February 1st, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,900,000,000 tokens. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here. BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info.

Buying and Selling BaaSid

BaaSid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

