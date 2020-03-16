Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,517 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of Ball worth $16,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Ball by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in Ball by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 36,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 53,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Ball by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ball from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.64.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 15,411 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $984,762.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 439,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,057,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,268,652.63. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 502,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,654,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,822 shares of company stock worth $3,534,875 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLL stock traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.60. 2,333,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,523. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.39 and a fifty-two week high of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.91.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

