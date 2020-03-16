Banano Trading 45.2% Lower Over Last Week (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a total market cap of $268,356.51 and $1,966.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Banano has traded 45.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.30 or 0.02205848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00190588 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00034343 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00036315 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00055657 BTC.

Banano Profile

BAN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 3,090,427,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,009,489,586 coins. The official website for Banano is banano.cc. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano.

Buying and Selling Banano

Banano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

