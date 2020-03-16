Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires Shares of 156,759 Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 156,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in Amarin by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,600,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Amarin in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Amarin by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 18,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Amarin alerts:

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $12.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.19. Amarin Co. plc has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $26.12.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Amarin had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $143.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amarin from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amarin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.