Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New $3.24 Million Investment in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.05% of Curtiss-Wright at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,014,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,416,000 after buying an additional 47,129 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 580,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,843,000 after buying an additional 44,704 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,824,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 826.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 360,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,789,000 after buying an additional 321,581 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 274,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,728,000 after buying an additional 223,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CW shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.75.

Shares of CW opened at $96.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.23. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $85.40 and a fifty-two week high of $149.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.33 and its 200-day moving average is $135.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $655.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.28 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 12.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

