Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,167,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 7.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $9,767,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 35,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $33.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.75. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $28.94 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.