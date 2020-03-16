Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Earns News Sentiment Score of 4.00

News articles about Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) have been trending very positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Bandwidth earned a coverage optimism score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Bandwidth’s ranking:

Get Bandwidth alerts:

BAND has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bandwidth from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Bandwidth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bandwidth from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $59.30 on Monday. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $90.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 539.09 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day moving average is $65.50.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,530 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $177,454.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,357 shares in the company, valued at $235,459.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 4,781 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $334,909.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,157.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,256 shares of company stock worth $574,115. Company insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.