Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,432,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 926,942 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.14% of Bank of America worth $437,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.91. The stock had a trading volume of 121,403,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,502,164. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

