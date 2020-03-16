Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) in the last few weeks:

3/13/2020 – Bank of Nova Scotia was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/10/2020 – Bank of Nova Scotia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/9/2020 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Bank of Nova Scotia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/3/2020 – Bank of Nova Scotia was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/26/2020 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Bank of Nova Scotia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/27/2020 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE BNS opened at $42.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.56. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $35.34 and a 12-month high of $58.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6772 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 51.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 558,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,737,000 after acquiring an additional 34,638 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 212.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 39,864 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 475,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,019,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,820,000 after acquiring an additional 73,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 98,313 shares during the last quarter. 48.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

