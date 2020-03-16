Basic Attention Token Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 41.5% against the dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $164.44 million and $61.91 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00002245 BTC on popular exchanges including Vebitcoin, Radar Relay, LATOKEN and Koinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.30 or 0.02205848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00190588 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00034343 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00036315 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00106749 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,438,404,738 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Zebpay, Liqui, Huobi, BitBay, DDEX, IDCM, CPDAX, ZB.COM, Kyber Network, Cobinhood, GOPAX, Poloniex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, LATOKEN, WazirX, HitBTC, IDEX, Bittrex, Bancor Network, AirSwap, Ethfinex, Vebitcoin, Radar Relay, ChaoEX, Upbit, Gate.io, Mercatox, Koinex and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.