Baylin Technologies Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (TSE:BYL)

Baylin Technologies Inc (TSE:BYL) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Baylin Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Li anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Baylin Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial set a C$2.50 target price on Baylin Technologies and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cormark dropped their price target on Baylin Technologies from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Pi Financial cut Baylin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$3.60 to C$1.60 in a research report on Friday.

BYL opened at C$1.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.53. Baylin Technologies has a one year low of C$0.98 and a one year high of C$4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.15 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00.

Baylin Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, designs, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of passive and active radio frequency (RF) and terrestrial microwave products in the North American and Asia. It offers embedded antennas for use in handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cell system antennas.

