Beldex Tops One Day Trading Volume of $57,879.00 (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $42.37 million and approximately $57,879.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00104129 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000071 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 164.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00009774 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex.

Beldex Coin Trading

Beldex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.