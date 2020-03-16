Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,136 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.06% of Benchmark Electronics worth $13,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the third quarter valued at $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHE. Sidoti raised Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Benchmark Electronics stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.22. 181,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,066. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $754.58 million, a PE ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.50 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

