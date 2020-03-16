Berenberg Bank Lowers SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Price Target to GBX 2,620

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,510 ($46.17) to GBX 2,620 ($34.46) in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,165 ($41.63) to GBX 3,270 ($43.01) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,230 ($42.49) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,320 ($43.67) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,190 ($41.96) to GBX 3,090 ($40.65) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,048.33 ($40.10).

LON:SDR opened at GBX 1,977.97 ($26.02) on Monday. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 1 year low of GBX 2,302 ($30.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,465 ($45.58). The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,118.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,127.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.41.

In related news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,371 ($44.34), for a total transaction of £2,528,250 ($3,325,769.53). Also, insider Matthew Westerman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,370 ($31.18) per share, with a total value of £23,700 ($31,176.01).

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

